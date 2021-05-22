Joseph Sando, 35, has allegedly murdered his nine year- old son at Durowaakrom in the Asunafo South District of the Ahafo Region.

Mr Sando, who is a cocoa farm caretaker, reportedly cut the throat of his son, Yenube Sando, a primary two pupil at the Durowaakrom Primary School.

Inspector Kofi Truth, narrated the incident to Adom News‘ correspondent, Sulley Dramani, stating the cause of his action is yet to be established with the suspect in custody.

However, he said the Kukuom District court has ordered for the suspect to undergo psychiatric examination, explaining that he does not sound normal.

ALSO READ:

Meanwhile, some residents have appealed to the police not to attribute the suspect’s act to insanity and thus release the suspect but thoroughly investigate the matter to rule out any spiritual connection.

They said undermining the rule of law in the investigation would endanger the lives of other citizens.