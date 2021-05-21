The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has reinstated the National Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme, Gertrude Quashigah.

This comes barely 48 hours after Mrs Quashigah was dismissed by the sector Minister, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

The dismissal letter, dated May 18, 2021, expressed gratitude for her “support towards the execution of the mandate of the Ghana School Feeding Programme during the period.”

Though the reason for the dismissal was not stated, it is also not yet clear what has brought about the reverse.

A new statement, signed Madam Safo, indicated that the earlier dismissal was due to an “administrative error.”

Read the statement below: