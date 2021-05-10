Some 53 schools in the Ashanti Region are currently under investigations into alleged corruption in the implementation of the School Feeding Programme under the Free Senior High School (SHS) Policy.

The affected schools, among other things, are said to have exchanged food meant for the students for cash.

Some of the schools are Afia Serwaa Kobi Ampem SHS, Adu Gyamfi SHS, Kumasi Anglican, Kumasi Girls, Kumasi Wesley Girls, KNUST SHS and Opoku Ware SHS.

Others are Osei Tutu SHS, Prempeh College, Kumasi Academy, Kumasi Technical Institute.

The Ghana Education Education (GES) announced this in a statement signed by the Deputy Director General, Anthony Boateng.

The statement has also urged the heads of the schools to cooperate with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service who are conducting the investigations.

“It will be appreciated if your office could cooperate and collaborate fully with the CID in carrying out the investigations,” the statement directed.

It added: “You are hereby requested to release headmasters, headmistresses, assistant heads, domestic bursars, accountants and storekeepers who would be invited for the investigations.”

Check the full list below: