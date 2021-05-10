There was happiness in the home of MediFella when the two witnessed a grand dance battle between their mothers.

As part of this year’s Mothers’ Day celebrations, Fella Makafui’s mother and Medikal’s Portia Lamptey joined the couple in their plush living room to enjoy their union.

The parents were beaming with smiles while they stood side-by-side, moving their bodies to Kofi Kinaata’s Behind the Scenes.

After what seemed like a dance battle, the parents requested for solo dance, with Fella’s mother requesting a Shatta Wale banger.

Medikal’s mother, who proved she was in love with Kinaata, opted for another of his soothing tracks.

Fella Makafui, who posted the videos, described how blessed she is to have two loving mothers by her side.

She pledged to go heaven and earth to ensure their smiles abound for a lifetime.

Fans of the actress and mother-of-one have applauded her and her husband for remembering the pillars which held them till this stage in their lives.

