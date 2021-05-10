A 21-year-old man perished on Sunday when fire gutted his home at Dunkwa Atakyem in the Upper Denkyira East District of the Central Region.



According to reports, the deceased, Emmanuel Mensah, had gone to church when he heard that fire had broken out in his house.

According to reports, he quickly rushed to the house, and decided to pick some of his belongings but unfortunately tripped on the floor and was consumed by the fire.



The deceased completed Senior High School last year and registered for a re-sit in the area.



The body of the man has been deposited at Dunkwa On-Offin hospital morgue, while investigations are underway.