Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the Founder of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry, has released a shocking prophecy about the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Presidential Primary ahead of the 2024 polls.

At a sermon in his church, he said if the NPP presents a non-Christian as a candidate for the 2024 polls, the party may lose the election.

“God has revealed something about the NPP to me. It is the hardened heart of one person. God does not want NPP to stay in power because of that person.

“He is the second in command. One thing God forbids is for someone to touch Christians or followers of Christ so if you have any intention to victimise Christians with your power, God will not let you enjoy the power. This is a prophecy, not an advice.

“NPP may not be able to hold on to power because of one person. Just because of that person. God knows the person’s heart and that person won’t help Christians if he is given power.

“It’s not the leading persons but the one who will take over from the one leading now. Under him, Christianity will suffer but another religion will rise. That religion will have authority over Christianity and that will affect God’s dominion on this country,” he claimed.

Ahead of the NPP’s presidential primary to elect someone to succeed President Nana Akufo-Addo, some notable faces have been projected in the media as front runners.

They include the current Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Trades Minister Alan Kyerematen.

Watch video below: