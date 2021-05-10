Robbery near police station as gold merchant is robbed of GHC 25,000

Six armed robbers on Sunday night attacked a gold merchant shop at Nkaseim, near Goaso in the Ahafo Region.

The operation, which lasted for about 10 minutes, was extended to the police station nearby.

Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Kwami Loh, who confirmed the incident to Joy News, said the gold merchant shop at Nkaseim is just opposite the police station.

No suspect has been arrested.

According to the Police, a patrol team from the regional, divisional, and the district led by the Goaso district commander, DSP Danso Abeam, and the Divisional Crime Officer, DSP Ebo Asane, got to the scene at 8:10 pm, but the robbers had escaped.

According to an eyewitness, two of the robbers who were wearing smocks had in their possession two AK47 rifles, and were shooting indiscriminately at the gold shop, the police station, and the roundabout near the station.

The police officers at the station sustained no injury, but two persons, Simon Nuamah, 25, and Amo, a 40-year-old man suspected to be mentally unstable, who sustained gunshot injuries, were rushed to the Goaso government hospital for treatment.

Two others, Derrick Appau, 27, a gold merchant, who also got injured as a result of a struggle he had with the robbers, and Akua Sonah, 39, knocked down by an unknown vehicle during the robbery attack, were rushed to the emergency ward at St. Elisabeth hospital in Hwidiem for treatment.

According to the Police Regional PRO, they are all responding to treatment.

He explained Derrick said he was robbed of Ghc25,000.

The police patrol team said they randomly picked twenty-one (21) AK47 empty shells at the police station, and a cutlass used by the robbers, was also found, and they are keeping them as evidence.

They said many bullet holes were also seen on the walls at the charge office and other parts of the police station building.

ASP Kwami Loh, the Ahafo Regional Police POR, said police patrols have been intensified within the region and the Nkaseim area while three armed guards are guarding the charge offices.

He also said no suspect has been arrested yet but messages have been sent to various barriers and snap checkpoints within and beyond the region, for the arrest of the suspects while the investigation continues.