Kanekalon/Kaneka, a Japanese hair brand that has been popular in the Ghanaian market for years as producers of hair fibers for wigs, braids and hair extensions, collaborated with the National Youth Authority (NYA) over the weekend to reach out to young business owners and hairstylists in the city of Koforidua.

As part of its Regional City Tour, the group, which has always had a heart for young people, has been very keen on empowering the youth over the last few years by visiting communities to provide them with the pertinent skills and empowerment needed to succeed in business and in their profession.

Kanekalon starts regional city tour in Koforidua

The first workshop, which took place on Wednesday at the Presby Ascension Hall in Koforidua in the Eastern Region, hosted many young people including hairstylists, hairdressers and salon owners as well as distributors and retailers of products of the hair brand.

There were presentations on branding and business development, trendy and new hair styles, types of braids on the market, best braids to use, how to identify 100% Kanekalon hair, effects of using and even selling fake hair products and new digital tools for businesses etc.

The NYA, which has a mandate to develop and empower the youth, pledged its full support to the cause and reassured the people of its mission to provide the youth of these cities with the needed resources to start and grow their businesses and improve the quality of livelihood through education and equipping of certain basic skills.

Miss Eunice Obeng, a hairstylist and one of the beneficiaries of the programme, in an interview, expressed her joy and satisfaction over the initiative.

She urged her colleagues in the hair and beauty industry to join the workshop in the subsequent city stops across the regions and to also keep using Kanekalon hair products and highlighted some unique qualities of the brand’s fibers such as its flame retardant and easy curling properties that make it her preferred choice.

Miss Miebi Egbebo, one of the marketing team members of Kanekalon, in a short interview, urged more people to take their businesses into the online space, especially social media.

She said that was an area Kanekalon was quite particular about and projected that more businesses would do better and thrive online as more people seem to be comfortable with online transactions since the pandemic.

The programme ended on Friday and Kanekalon’s Regional city tour makes its next stop in Kumasi with three days of workshop and product sales at wholesale prices.