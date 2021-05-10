A mother is like a flower, each one beautiful and unique for which they are deserving of admiration.

Mothers are loved every day but Mothers’ Day is set aside to celebrate the vibrant, responsible, and dedicated mothers yearly.

Consequently, the Adom Brands of the Mmultimedia Group – Adom TV, Adom FM and Asempa FM held a grand ceremony for mothers, and put wide smiles on their faces, in appreciation of their toils.

Viewers and listeners of the channels nationwide made entries, and a select few, in accordance with COVID-19 protocols, were fortunate to be part of the show.

Aside from the tasteful delicacies they were treated to, and gifts from sponsors, the mothers were entertained with some relatable music.

From Live band performances to Highlife and Hiplife genres, the matriarchs could not help but dish out a few dance moves.

Aka Blay and the White Chapel Band ushered viewers, who were tuned in virtually, to the show.

The band performed a medley which everyone rocked to in the early 2000s.

Antwi Bosiako gave an exceptional performance of Kojo Antwi’s Bebre Anowa, as the patrons sang along.

The ever-green Akosua Agyapong did what she does best by thrilling her audience with quality music and impeccable dance moves.

To roll the curtains down was the Girl Dem Shuga, KiDi who attracted all the mothers to himself in a glorious dance battle.

The show ended with a full array of emotions; tears of joy, undiluted happiness with a touch of gratitude to their children who nominated them and AdomTV/FM and Asempa FM which made their dreams come true.

Click here for more photos of the event.