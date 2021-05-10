A photo of Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, with her mother-in-law, Hajia Mariama Bawumia, has popped up online and Ghanaians are loving it.

The photo was posted by the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on his Facebook page.

It was to eulogise the duo and all mothers on the celebration of the 2021 Mothers Day on Sunday, May 9.

In the photo, Dr Bawumia’s mother was spotted in a sofa while Samira posed by her for the camera.

Clad in white apparel and their hijab to match, theY beamed with smiles.

Samira Bawumia and Hajia Mariama Bawumia.

ALSO READ:

Posting the photo, the vice President penned a glowing tribute to them and all mothers.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my amazing mum, Hajia Mariama Bawumia; my lovely wife, Hajia Samira Bawumia and all mothers in Ghana.

“I celebrate you on this day and appreciate your continuous support, unconditional love, care and inspiration that propel my growth in life. May God bless all mothers .#happymothersday2021#happymothersday,” he wrote.