Vice-President, Dr Bawumia, has eulogised the National Chief Imam, Shiekh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu as he turns a year older today.

The Islamic cleric turns 102 today, Friday, April 23, 2021, and many Ghanaians have taken to social media to celebrate him.

Dr Bawumia in a Facebook post shared artwork of him and the celebrant, praying for God’s blessings of “wisdom and good health” for him.

The white-and-green-themed artwork has the duo in white outfits, holding hands and looking into each other’s eyes.

Attached to the photo was a brief-but-powerful message to commemorate the day.

ALSO READ:

“I join well-wishers in Ghana and across the globe to celebrate my father, the National Chief Imam, the amazing Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu on the occasion of his 102nd birthday.

“May Allah bless him with more wisdom and good health to continue to be a reference manual in Ghana’s development, peace and stability. We thank God for his life,,” Dr Bawumia’s message read.

Read the full post below: