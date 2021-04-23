An unidentified man’s way of cruising his worries away has caused a stir on social media.

The man is spotted riding around town in A swimming pool he had invented with plastic bags behind a mini ‘Aboboyaa’ (tricycle).

Bypassers who spotted the scene could not help but shoot videos as they hailed the merry-making gentleman.

When asked if it was a special birthday celebration, the gentleman simply laughed out loud while sipping on something from a glass he had in his hands.

He was being driven around while he enjoyed his soft life to the amazement of others.

Watch video below: