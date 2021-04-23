Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, has regained her freedom, at least temporarily, after she fully satisfied the bail conditions as set out by the criminal division of the Accra High court.

Today, she has one last thing to do, which is to return to Nsawam Prison and sign out, then return home to be with her 7-year-old son.

According to her Lawyer, Andrew Vortia, his client has grown lean and pale and has been in very low spirits, having spent at least two days in jail.

Attached above (featured) is a video of Poloo leaving court after fulfilling her bail conditions.