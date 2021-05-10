A portion of the Kantamanto timber market in Accra has been ravaged by fire, destroying goods and property running into thousands of cedis.

The inferno, which occurred in the early hours of Monday, destroyed several wood sheds and structures in the market.

Visuals from the scene captured the traders looking on helpless as their items were destroyed.

Owing to the stalls being primarily wooden, they were completely razed to the ground.

However, the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

