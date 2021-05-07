Shatta Wale’s ex-fiancee, Michy, has left a section of Ghanaians in awe after she shared her son, Majesty‘s academic report on social media.

Though details of the school are scanty, the photo Michy, known in private life as Michelle Diamond Gbagbonah, shared captured seven subjects Majesty did for the term.

From the photo, his lowest score was 80% and highest being 100% for which he earned excellent remarks throughout.

His mother, basking with euphoria, took to her Instagram page to share Majesty’s academic prowess with fans and followers.

Posting the academic report, she penned brief but powerful words to eulogise her son.

She wrote: Majesty always makes his mama proud. He’s totally worth the hustle.

Check out the post below: