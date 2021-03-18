Diamond Michelle, popularly known as Michy, and her son, Majesty have warmed the hearts of social media users with their love for music.

Mother and son have been spotted in an adorable moment performing a duet.

Seating in their car, Michy effortless sang the popular When the saints go marching in as her son played the piano.

The duo who appeared to enjoy the moment beamed with smiles throughout the performance while Majesty focused on the piano.

To express his satisfaction with the project, he screamed in excitement amid claps at the end.

Michy took to Instagram to share the video with her numerous fans who have showered the duo with praises.

Watch the video below: