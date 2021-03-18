The Ghana Education Service (GES) has released the academic calendar for Senior High Schools (SHS) for the 2020/2021 academic year.

This comes on the back of plans to continue the double-track system in some SHSs for first years across the country.

The schools exempted from the double-track are expected to run their first semester from March 18, 2021, to June 25, 2021.

The second semester will then continue from September 1 to December 18, 2021.

ALSO READ:

This was announced in a statement signed by the head of the Public Affairs Unit, Cassandra Ampofo Twum.

The statement further urged all students to learn hard and eschew all forms of social vices while they strictly adhere to the covid-19 safety protocols.

Read the full statement below: