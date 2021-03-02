The Ghana Education Service (GES) has proposed to the government to reconsider a continuation of the double-track system in some Senior High Schools (SHS).

The government, following the reopening of schools for the 2020/2021 academic year, announced the suspension of the double-track system employed across the country starting with the first-year students.

Director-General of the GES, Prof Kwasi Amankwah, said nearly all the schools across the country have sufficient infrastructure to accommodate the students.

However, speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen after the release of the 2020/2021 SHS placement, Prof Amankwah said there must be a reintroduction in at least the country’s 50 top schools.

He stressed some of these schools are still over-subscribed which means a team of these students would be out of school for the academic year in view.

Prof Amankwah mentioned Wesley Girls, Achimota, Aggrey Memorial, Prempeh College, and St Roses among others, adding that most of these schools still have a lot of outstanding qualified students.

“I sometimes wonder if we cannot relook at our double-track system though we have been able to expand certain facilities.

“We could have divided the numbers we are getting this year if that was still in place. So if we can agree to continue in at least our top 50 schools, it would have increased enrollment for our own good,” he explained.

The green and gold double-track systems were introduced by the government to increase the intake of the country’s various SHSs and help manage the infrastructural deficits of these schools following the implementation of the Free SHS policy.