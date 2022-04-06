Director-General for the Ghana Education Service (GES), Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, has announced that students who attend government schools have a greater advantage in computer placement than those in private schools.

According to him, 30% of vacancies are given to students from government schools who choose any of the grade A Senior High Schools.

“For candidates who attend the public schools, we reserve 30 percent vacancy for those who choose any of the category A schools,” he said.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen show, he mentioned that school placements are done based on the structures put in place by the government and not on personal bases.

“All the schools that are given to candidates are all for the government. It is the government who caters for all the cost of these schools and makes laws for them,” he noted.

“The tradition of members from a particular family attending the same school is not compulsory but if by chance the person from that family gets the school, it is fine because anyone at all can be placed in any of such schools,” he added.

Prof. Amankwa went on to say that the structures put in place by the government to aid in the computerised school placement help the GES to be more equitable in their operations.

