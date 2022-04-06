Dangote fertlizer to hit Ghanaian market soon

Dangote Industries will introduce its fertiliser to the Ghanaian market soon.

A deal, signed by the business mogul and Ghanaian businessman and chairman of Translas Logistics Company Limited, Baba Kamara, has made the local company the sole distributor of the product in Ghana and other West African countries.

The company has several years of experience in the distribution industry and is expected to bring its expertise to bear in this new endeavour.

ALSO READ:

A letter appointing Translas Logistics Company as sole distributors of the urea-based fertilizer to parts of the West African Subregion, said the products will be sold in accordance with international laws and regulations.

The agreement also allows Translas Logistics to transact business directly with the main Fertilizer Plant at Dangote Free Trade Zone, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

Africa’s richest man, Dangote, already has a chain of businesses across the world and is already in the Ghanaian market with his Dangote cement.

The company will be the sole distributor of the fertiliser products to Ghana, Ivory Coast, Togo and Burkina Faso.