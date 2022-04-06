Afro-pop artiste Black Sherif has identified himself as one of the many artistes who ‘accidentally’ found themselves in mainstream music industry.

Music became his only option after he gave up his dreams of venturing into entrepreneurship at an early stage.

Speaking in a latest interview on Asaase FM, monitored by Adomonline.com, the Kweku the Traveler hitmaker said if his street free-styling did not give him the opportunity he has now, he would have gone back to work with his father.

He made mention of two options; schooling or working hand-in-hand with his father as a spare parts dealer at Konongo.

According to him, he has always adored the works of his father’s hands and he would love to venture.

But fate chose a different path for him, and he is now making more money and impact than he would have.

Currently, his name is being echoed everywhere in Ghana and he becomes the only Ghanaian artiste to top a strictly Nigerian chart.