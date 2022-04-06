Ace Ghanaian gospel artiste, Piesie Esther, has shared her experience regarding false prophets and their prophecies.

Speaking on Adom TV’s weekend entertainment show, Ahosepe Xtra, she recounted how a prophet prophesying to her father went wrong.

“I was with my father at Apae Life’s church at that time when a man of God came to do a programme there. So while the programme was still ongoing, he was giving prophecies when he called my father,” she said.

“He told my father that God created him as a glorious person but the witches in his family have taken over that glory,” Piesie Esther noted.

She added that, the pastor continued to tell the congregation that, “as he is standing here right now, he doesn’t even have enough to feed himself and is financially challenged,” she added.

Interestingly, she said her father was running a successful business at that time, hence it was difficult for him to relate to the pastor’s prophecy that was coming in for him.

“At that time too my father was running a cold store as his business and so the money he got from his sales that day was in his pocket.”

According to her, her father embarrassed the prophet after refuting what the prophet said to him.

“So one of the junior pastors asked my father if what the prophet said was true and my father plainly said it was not true,” she added amidst laughter.

Piesie Esther is the brain behind songs like Mentease, Ziba, Mpare Me, Wobedi Adanse, among other hit songs that projected her in Ghana’s music industry.

