A latest video in circulation has captured the exact moment son of award-winning musician KiDi blew Ghanaians off with his rap prowess.

Zane was entertaining his father with a self-composed song on how to overpower Zombies.

The six-year-old was dropping bars upon bars and punchlines that amazed some unseen persons he was singing to.

His gestures and accent were mimicking a hip-hop artiste in his elements.

After hooking his audience with his rap, he proceeded to add dancing to his resume.

KiDi was beside himself with joy as he hypes his son.

