The Ghana Education Service (GES) has urged all pupils who missed out on the automatic computerised school placement to proceed to self-placement as soon as possible.

According to the GES, there are enough vacancies, hence graduates, whose performance did not match their chosen schools, should apply.

This comes on the back of the release of the Senior High School (SHS) placement for the 2020/2021 academic year.

A total of 343,264 have automatically been placed in one of their choices but 151,266 qualified candidates could not be matched with any of their choices.

RELATED:

Those who were placed included private and public schools graduates, as well as other re-entrants who wrote the Basic Education Certificate Examination last year.

Read the post below: