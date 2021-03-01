Host of the KSM show, Kwaku Sintim Misa, has been speaking about his interview with the Lead Counsel for the petitioner in the ongoing 2020 election petition at the Supreme Court, Tsatsu Tsikata.

In a tweet, Mr Misa announced he had a “great time” with Mr Tsikata and described the latter as a “legal wizard”.

“He’s the Man Of The Moment. I had a great time with this legal wizard. ‘LET’S CHAT WITH TSATSU’ on Tuesday, March 2nd on an exclusive KSM SPECIAL on Pan African TV at 7:30 pm. E no be small,” he tweeted.

Mr Tsikata is noted for his affiliation to the National Democratic Congress and is regarded as one of the leading members of the party. He has always served as counsel for the party.