Ghanaian entertainer, Kwaku Sintim-Misa, popularly called KSM, has said he doesn’t believe that the refusal to pay tithe has dire consequences for a Christian.

He has accused Pastors of using the tithe doctrine to enslave and exploit Christians.

Paying tithe has become one of the principal doctrines given by Pastors to their congregants and Christians at large.

Pastors would usually quote Malachi 3:8 which states: ”Will a man rob God? Yet ye have robbed me. But ye say, Wherein have we robbed thee? In tithes and offerings” to justify why Christians should give to the church.

Therefore, any Christian or church goer who refuses to pay tithe is seen as robbing God and will forfeit his or her blessings.

READ ALSO:

But to KSM, it is an absolute lie that if one did not pay tithe, he or she was robbing God.

According to him, it is these scriptures that Pastors have adopted to terrorize Christians.

‘What even disturbed me the most was when sometime ago, a woman came for me to lend her money because her name has been posted in her church auditorium that she owes tithe. Can you owe God? Who the hell are you to think you’re so important to owe God? Who are you? What does God need from you,” he asked.