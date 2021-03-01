A construction worker has been shot dead by an unknown gunmen at a site at Kuntanase in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, believed in his late 20’s, according to Sylvester Antwi-Boasiako, who is a neighbour, was shot at close range by his assailants at about 6:30 am on Monday, March 1, 2021.

“We were in the house, I was even preparing for work this morning when suddenly we heard a gunshot. Suddenly, I heard people wailing from that direction only to be told he came out to urinate and was shot by the unknown gunmen,” he narrated.

According to him, nothing was taken from the deceased to suggest it may have been a robbery attack.

“The Kuntanse Police have visited the crime scene. They used something to cover the body and have relayed the information to the Asokwa Division that has oversight responsibility over this area for them to come and commence investigations,” he revealed.

ALSO READ:

He indicated that residents of the area are living in fear following the latest incident as they are unable to tell who may be next to be killed like that.

Police at Kuntanase confirmed the incident to MyNewsGh.com, adding that they are currently investigating the matter to unravel the perpetrators behind the heinous crime.