The battle against principalities is no longer a spiritual one as members of a yet-to-be-identified church were captured fighting the devil in flesh.

The congregants, who were engulfed in their prayer session, were seen casting out the devil with cutlasses.

They ignored their seats and found comfort on the bare floor where they sat to butcher the devil under the supervision of their pastor.

MORE

The handle of the cutlass was wrapped with a red cloth to serve as protection.

Others, who could not participate in the spiritual warfare, were seated and rendered support through prayers.

Watch video below: