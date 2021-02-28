Musicians Shatta Wale and Samini are currently at loggerheads over who is the best Dancehall act Ghana can brag of.

But, a backpedal to the early 2000s proved the two were best of friends and a latest throwback photo has given credence to that.

The photo was taken in the days when Shatta Wale was widely known as Bandana, and Samini, Batman.

They were photographed in what is believed to be a studio and both were wearing headphones as though they were listening to music.

The two were sitting in harmony, both in white shirts, but Bandana rocked slim sunglasses and a ‘Ghana wristband’.