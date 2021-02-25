Darkness has clouded the camp of veteran musician, Slim Busterr as one of his team members, Tettey Doo, passes on.

Born Paul Tetteh, Doo, who was Slim’s lead dancer and choreographer, died in a motorbike accident on Sunday, February 21.

The death of the irresistible 43-year-old dancer was announced by Slim Busterr via social media.

Tetteh Doo

He posted: “GONE FROM OUR SIGHT, BUT NEVER FROM OUR HEARTS TETTEY DO…I wish you healing and peace. Hmmmmmmm.”

Reports indicate he was riding with his brother who is still battling for his life at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.