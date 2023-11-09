Ghanaians know Geeman as an exemplary singer and dancer, but to veteran entertainer, Slim Busterr, Ghana’s Michael Jackson, as he is nicknamed, is his Messiah.

In an interview on Adom TV‘s Okukuseku show hosted by Emelia Brobbey, Slim Busterr revealed that, Geeman introduced him to music and it was the turning point in his life.

According to him, he worked with the veteran musician in one of his shows and he [Geeman] noticed his talent.

Slim Busterr said Geeman took the extra step in teaching him how to write lyrics without charging him a penny.

“It was after school, I was hustling in Ghana when I was invited to work with Geeman in of his shows. He [Geeman] noticed my potentials and decided to help me in writing music. That was my turning point and that’s why everywhere I go, I pay homage to him” he shared.

Slim Busterr said he enhance the writing skills Geeman taught him and went ahead to produce a demo titled ‘Classic Vibes’, which was an instant banger.

Subsequently, he produced albums which were a success, and the fame he earned also landed him his UK visa in 1991.

Currently, Slim Busterr has evolved from an engineer to a full-time musician, and he has passed on his talent to other protégés including Tic Tac.