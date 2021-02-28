President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that four groups of the general public will be receiving the Coronavirus first.

He said group 1 is categorised as “persons most at risk and frontline State officials.”

“It includes healthcare workers, frontline security personnel, persons with underlying medical conditions, persons 60 years and above, and frontline members of the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary,” he said.

Group 2 is made up of other essential service providers and the rest of the security agencies.

It includes water and electricity supply services, teachers and students, supply and distribution of fuels, farmers and food value chain, telecommunications services, air traffic and civil aviation control services, meteorological services, air transport services, waste management services, media, public and private commercial transport services, the Police Service, Armed Forces, Prisons Service, Immigration Service, National Fire Service, CEPS Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, and other members of the Executive, Judiciary, and Legislature.

Group 3 consists of the rest of the general public, that is all persons over 18 years, except for pregnant women.

The final group, that is Group 4, will include pregnant mothers and persons under the age of 18 and they will be vaccinated when an appropriate vaccine, hopefully, is found, or when enough safety data on the present vaccines is available.

Special arrangements, he noted, will be made for persons with disabilities who fall within these groups.

President Akufo-Addo stated that from Tuesday, 2nd March, to Monday, 15th March 2021, the Ghana Health Service will begin deployment of the 600,000 AstraZeneca vaccines, with persons in Groups 1 and 2 being the target of this first vaccination campaign.

It will be conducted in 43 districts, which are the epi-centres of the pandemic in the country.

They are 25 in Greater Accra, 16 in Ashanti, and two in the Central Region. The Ghana Health Service, as from tomorrow, will give precise details.