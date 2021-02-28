President Nana Akufo-Addo has given the strongest indication yet about his position on Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) activities in the country.

As far as the President is concerned, legislation of same-sex marriage to become lawful is not a matter he will ever consider.

“I have said it before, and let me stress it again, that it will not be under the Presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that same-sex marriage will be legal,” he said Saturday.

He made these comments at the installation of the 2nd Archbishop of the Anglican Church held at Asante Mampong.

The past few weeks have been characterised by a plethora of discussions over LGBTQ+ following the opening of the group’s office in Accra.

The development has been condemned by many as a subtle enforcement of the group’s activities which they say flies in the face of the country’s laws, culture and beliefs.

Pro-gay rights activists in the country have argued that the law does not explicitly outlaw the act aside from its criminalisation of unnatural carnal knowledge, adding that government must protect their interests as citizens.

Addressing the cheering gathering, President Akufo-Addo insisted that; “…it will never happen in my time as President.”