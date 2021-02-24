American R&B singer, K. Michelle, suffered an embarrassing moment while twerking on Instagram Live.

During her live session, the former ‘Love & Hip Hop’ reality star was seen dancing to Cardi B’s ‘Up,’ and attempting to hold her ‘sunken butt’ in place.

As she made an attempt to start twerking, her entire butt dropped to an unnaturally low level.

K Michelle

On noticing the mishap, she immediately moved awkwardly and tried to hold her butt up with her hand.

In the past, K. Michelle was vocal about the health issues she experienced after her butt implants.

She also documented the removal of her implants and the struggles after the procedure.