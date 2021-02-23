Parts of the Greater Accra Region will today, February 23, 2021, experience a power outage from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has explained the development is to pave way for planned maintenance work to improve service delivery.

ECG, in a statement, noted the affected areas include Tuba, Kokrobitey, Adentan, Teiman, Oyarifa, Amrahia, Frafraha and Danfa among others.

The outfit has since apologised for any convenience the outage will cause.

Read the full statement below: