The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has released a timetable as it hints of intermittent power cut in parts of Accra.

According to the outfit, the power cut is to enable a contractor to commence excavation works to interconnect the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point to the Kanda and Airport substations.

ECG, in a statement, explained the works form part of its financial and operational turnaround project in collaboration with the Millenium Development Authority.

The affected areas include Airport Residential Area, Mamoobi, Accra Girls, ECG Roman Ridge District office, Kotobabi Polyclinic and Alajo.

Per the timetable released by ECG, the areas will experience a six-hour daily power cut between 10:00 am and 4:00pm.

