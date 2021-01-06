The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has assured that adequate measures are in place to implement the extension of the free electricity relief by the government.

The company has said that all lifeline customers on both prepaid and postpaid metering systems will continue to benefit from the relief packages.

This comes on the back of President Akufo-Addo’s announcement of a three-month free electricity supply to lifeline consumers as the country continues to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although the relief packages for Ghanaians ended in December 2020, the government says the extension for the vulnerable has become necessary to reduce the impact of the pandemic.

In his 21st COVID-19 update to the nation on Sunday, January 3, 2021, the President said lifeline consumers and households whose water usage do not exceed five cubic metres per month will not pay for the utilities in January, February and March 2021.

The ECG, in a statement, has explained that customers on smart prepaid meters will be automatically credited with their free lifeline units for the three months.

RELATED:

The statement added that users of electricity on non-smart prepaid meters will have to swipe or insert their cards in their meters before they visit the vending points to recharge in order to receive their free units for each month.

Also, lifeline consumers who use the postpaid their bills for January, February and March 2021 will indicate the government’s absorption of their consumption.

The outfit further urged customers to contact the district offices for any challenges to be rersolved

Read the full statement below: