Just two days before Christmas, Naturi Naughton received a special gift!

The Ghost actress has revealed to Essence, the Power Book II, that she had gotten engaged.

Although she has still not shared the identity of her fiancé, she did say that the couple were first introduced by her Power co-star, Omari Hardwick.

“I never imagined that one random night in [New York] would change my life so much,” said Naughton.

“I had no idea I was about to meet the best teammate ever. Omari Hardwick and I were recording a song together and Omari was like, ‘Oh, you gotta meet my people.

On that night, I met this kind, handsome, southern gentleman who would love me like I’ve never been loved.”

READ ALSO:

She continued: “From that point on, we talked every day, quietly dated and fell in love. Thank you, TV hubby, for introducing me to my future hubby!”

The 36-year-old actress posted photos of her engagement ring and small photo shoot on her Instagram to share the exciting news with her followers. Hardwick commented on the post, “100 congratulations to you & lil bro.”

Naughton said the photoshoot was arranged by her soon-to-be fiancé and she had no idea he planned to propose, While she and her 3-year-old daughter Zuri, from a previous relationship, were taking photos he reportedly got down on one knee to pop the question with a stunning diamond ring.

He also gifted Zuri a gold band with a ruby, her birthstone.

The New Jersey native, who recently stunned fans in the dramatic season finale of the Power spinoff, first revealed that she had fallen in love with her mystery man while in quarantine during Summer 2020.