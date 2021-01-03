Government has extended the provision of free water and electricity to lifeline customers by three more months as the country continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the relief packages for Ghanaians ended in December 2020, the government says the extension for the vulnerable has become necessary to reduce the impact of the pandemic.

In his 21st COVID-19 update to the nation on Sunday, January 3, 2021, President Akufo-Addo announced that lifeline electricity consumers and households whose water usage do not exceed five cubic metres per month will not pay for the utilities in January, February and March 2021.

“You will recall that, in our quest to help shield you from the effects of the virus, Government took the decision to provide relief to Ghanaians, which included the absorption of electricity and water bills. This relief package ended in December. However, with the continuing difficulties occasioned by the pandemic, I want to state that Government intends to continue to support the most vulnerable in our society.”

“Government will, thus, continue to pay the electricity bills for our nation’s one million active lifeline customers for the next three months, i.e. January, February and March.”

“Additionally, all one million, five hundred thousand customers of the Ghana Water Company, whose consumption is not more than five cubic metres a month, will not pay any bills for the next three months, i.e. for the months of January, February and March. This relief package will be reviewed at the end of March,” President Akufo-Addo stated.