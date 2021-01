President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday January 3, 2021 addressed the nation for the 21st time on measures his administration has put in place to fight Coronavirus.

He gave an update on the measures put in place by his government in the fight against Coronavirus since the easing of some of the restrictions.

The President also gave the green light for the opening of schools for academic work to continue.

Below are infographic detailing everything the President said in his address: