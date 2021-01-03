President Akufo-Addo has announced that first and third year Senior High Schools (SHS) students will no longer run the double-track system.

“I must stress that SHS 3 students in all schools, like SHS 1 students, will no longer run the double-track system” he said during his 21st update on measures taken to curb the spread of coronavirus in Ghana.

However, the President noted that the double-track system will however still be applicable to SHS 2 students in schools that are employing it.

The policy was run in schools that are in high demand across the country as the government works to improve infrastructure. It was meant to ease student pressure on some public schools.

But President Akufo-Addo said government is ending the double-track system due to the expansion of infrastructure at the various Senior High Schools over the last three years.