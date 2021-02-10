Comic actor, Funny Face, is not smiling with the Ghana Police Service following his arrest and detention on Monday, February 8.

The actor was arrested for unlawful discharge of firearm at a drinking spot where he had a misunderstanding with the owner.

The Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Serwaa Oppong, said someone reported Funny Face for causing a disturbance in the bar.

This, Funny Face, has said in a latest video, was an act of self-defense.

Narrating the incidents leading to his arrest, the father-of-two said he was on his way to purchase drugs at the Millennium City Highway when the police car crossed him and denied him his freedom.

The most painful part of his arrest, Funny Face alleged, was when he was beaten mercilessly in public.

“Now I am an ex-convict, but the most painful and saddest truth is about Ghana Police. When they came to arrest me….the way they beat me and treated me on Monday: they slapped me mercilessly with the handcuff. They hit my tummy with the gun and dragged me on the floor. What did I do wrong?” He narrated amid tears.

Back at the district police station, Funny Face said the abuse continued until a Commander intervened, and he was granted bail.

Following what he tagged as maltreatment, Funny Face has used despicable words on the service and questioned their competence.

He has urged them to inject similar energy in dealing with armed robbery and other crimes in the country.

But, he said his detention means he is on the ladder to greatness and cited the late Nelson Mandela and Jerry John Rawlings, who slept in prison in their quest to uphold their vision, as examples.