A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has asked Tsatsu Tsikata, the Lead Counsel for the Petitioner in the ongoing Election Petition at the Supreme Court, to admit that he has been outsmarted by Counsel for the 1st and 2nd Respondents.

This follows a decision by the counsel for the 1st and 2nd Respondents not to call forth witnesses to testify.

Mr Tsikata, lead counsel for the petitioner, John Mahama, has passionately objected to the submissions.

In his two-hour submission, Mr Tsikata explained that Mrs Jean Mensa, the Electoral Commission Chair, had earlier indicated during the application for some interrogatories to be served that she was going to submit herself to cross-examination.

Taking to his Facebook page, Mr Otchere-Darko said Mr Tsikata does not expect the Respondents to make their case on a mere allegation the Petitioner has brought before the Supreme Court and requires witnesses for the 1st and 2nd Respondents to testify.

“When you say the person declared as the winner did not win the election, it is for you to show to the court why.

“Calling of witnesses is an option which a party can choose not to exercise if indeed that party sees it as not necessary,” he said in a Facebook post.

