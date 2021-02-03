Tsatsu Tsikata, lead counsel for the petitioner in the ongoing election petition filed by former president John Mahama, has described as “irrelevant” questions Justice Yaw Appau asked Johnson Asiedu Nketia regarding his calculation of the 2020 presidential results.

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Nketia, who testified as the star witness for Mr Mahama, told the Supreme Court that he did not have the total valid votes as far as the 2020 presidential election with him in court.

The witness could also not tell the court what per his calculation, the total valid votes obtained by Mr Mahama was.

Mr Nketia, answering a question from Justice Appau, told the court that “My Lord, I haven’t brought that figure to court.”

Justice Appau that day, asked Mr Nketia, “What figures from your own calculations did the second respondent (Nana Akufo-Addo) get as the total valid votes cast in his favour?”

But in court on Wednesday, Mr Tsikata, who was moving a motion for inspection of the document from the EC, said that question asked Mr Nketia was irrelevant.

According to him, the application before the court was premised on the declaration made by the Electoral Commission (EC) using different figures and Mr Nketia is not the Returning Officer of the EC.

In his response, Justice Appau said “that is your opinion and you can keep that to yourself.”