The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has honoured the president’s representative at the Ministry of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, at his office in Accra for his contribution towards education in Ghana and particularly for leading the rollout of the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme.

The delegation was led by the NUGS President, Isaac Hyde, and included representatives from NUGS’ constituent bodies such as University Students Association of Ghana, the Graduate Students Association of Ghana, Ghana Union of Professional Students and the Teacher Trainees Association of Ghana.

The various constituent bodies also presented citations to him.

Decorating Dr Opoku-Prempeh with a sash and presenting him with a citation, Mr Hyde reiterated his immense contribution to Ghanaian education during his tenure as Minister for Education.

He recounted, in particular, the securitisation of GETFund revenues to fund infrastructure and COVID-19 support and interventions in education.

Mr Hyde also recalled the Free SHS programme which has provided opportunity for many children.

It was for this reason that NUGS decided to confer on him the status of ‘Dr Free SHS’, in recognition of his role in the rollout of the programme.

Dr Opoku-Prempeh expressed his deep appreciation for the kind gesture by NUGS and its constituent bodies and emphasised that the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo came into office in 2017 as evangelists to preach their manifesto.