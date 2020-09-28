Apart from the implementation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme, good governance and creation of jobs for the youth of this country by the Akufo-Addo administration will fetch the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) more votes in the December 7 elections, Education Minister Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has said.

The Manhyia South lawmaker, popularly called Napo, said this during an event to outdoor all the parliamentary candidates of the NPP in the Ashanti Region in Kumasi on Sunday, September 27.

Dr Opoku Prempeh explained that for the past three-and-a-half years in office, the Akufo-Addo administration has laid a strong foundation to propel the local economy to greater heights.

He noted that there has been better management of the economy as well as an improvement in infrastructural development in the country.

Jobs are being created to support the youth, he added.

To that end, he said, Ghanaians will show appreciation for the level of development they are witnessing when they go to the polls.

“The jobs are being created, there is also the better management of the economy and infrastructure development to show for,” he said at the event.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, on his part, said the party is aiming at snatching the Asawase seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

That seat is occupied by Alhaji Muntaka Mubrarak.