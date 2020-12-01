Ghanaians will do themselves a great disservice if they vote for former President John Mahama in the December 7 general election.

According to Minister of Education, Dr Mathew Opoku-Prempeh, returning the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is a recipe for disaster.

With just seven days to the polls, both the NDC and ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) are campaigning vigorously to win the elections.

While President Nana Akufo-Addo is justifying why he should be retained, former President John Mahama is urging the electorate to give him a second chance to complete his mission.

But Education Minister on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday said Mr Mahama does not deserve a second chance.

“Never in the history of this country has a president been this abysmal. Ghanaians will be making a big mistake if they give Mahama a second chance,” he stressed.

Dr Opoku-Prempeh, popularly known as Napo, said the track record of Mr Mahama while in government should be enough for Ghanaians to retire him.

Rather, he urged the electorate to vote massively for the NPP and President Akufo-Addo to continue their good works.

Play attached audio above for more: