The campaign team of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) says based on research conducted across the country, the party will win the presidential elections with a 10% margin.

It has, therefore, alerted the Ghanaian people to beware of what it describes as a grand scheme by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to create and circulate concocted videos on social media to create disaffection for their candidate and the party in the coming days.

Speaking at the party’s weekly press conference in Accra, Deputy Campaign Manager for President Nana Akufo Addo’s second term bid, Dr Mustapha Hamid, said the various social intervention projects undertaken by the administration will do the trick on December 7.

He also described the flagbearer of the opposition NDC as a hypocrite who does not deserve a second chance.