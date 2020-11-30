Entertainment pundit, Kwesi Ernest, has asked the Member of Parliament (MP) for Anyaa Sowutuom and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayokor- Botchwey, to render an apology to John Dumelo, an aspiring MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon.

This follows her jab where she said Parliament is for serious-minded people during a recent rally by the New Patriotic Party in the constituency.

Addressing the audience, the minister urged the electorate to vote for incumbent Lydia Alhassan and not Mr Dumelo if they want to witness development in the area.

It is a serious place not for people who are popular through movies and films… No no no…We shouldn’t give them that chance.. it’s a serious place… the laws of our country are enacted in parliament.

MORE:

if Akufo-Addo will do the work well, she needs Lydia and all you need in your constituency, you will get it… Otherwise if you make a mistake, you will always be at the theatres watching movies, she said in Twi while addressing the audience.

But Mr Ernest, speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, said Madam Ayokor-Botchwey goofed and must apologise.

She erred and goofed and its important to shape our workers and ministers. I am an NPP person and I think the second part of her statement that if they don’t vote for this person, they will be sitting at home watching movies is not fair.

Her exposure as a Foreign Affairs Minister, she should have recognised her position as a Foreign Minister. Being a mother, she should project the creative arts industry but not make statement that will demean it.

The statement is a ridicule and I have prayed and I am calling on her to retract and apologise. Where she sits it delicate and it will not be fair, he said.

Watch the video below: