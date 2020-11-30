Entertainment critic, Emmanuel Barnes, also known as Mr Logic, has urged the Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayokor-Botchwey to apologise to actor-turned-politician, John Dumelo.

Speaking in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Mr Logic said there was no need to attack Mr Dumelo’s personality during a recent rally that took place at the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency ahead of the December 7 election.

During the rally, the Minister, addressing the electorate, said a vote for Mr Dumelo will be a waste of time because the residents will see no development in their area.

According to her, Parliament is for serious-minded people and not popular movie actors who want power.

She added that, they will make a mistake if they vote for Mr Dumelo because they will only be watching movies at the theatres.

But Mr Logic has expressed his disappointment in Madam Ayokor-Botchwaey’s statement.

He told Andy Dosty that, “she must apologise to him and the creative industry as a whole since the statement has the tendency to cost them the elections.

“I always say don’t attack people, attack the situation. She must be made to apologise executively. Creative arts is the main conversation in this year’s election.”

What she said affects all of us… People think we are vagabonds who don’t know what we are about. We have cheque books so we are not kids. As an NPP activist, I will not support this agenda. John is our brother… if she doesn’t see the urgency in apologising in times like this, it is sad. Do you know how many NPP people will be discouraged to vote against it?… We should not let NDC leverage on this? On the creative side, it will affect votes… I won’t support what she said though I am NPP… if this is what she thinks, then she has no regard for us… The president is an honourable man, this sort of stereotype ideologies don’t exist anymore. If this is what she thinks about us then I don’t think we are going somewhere. I respect her but this one is a no no. if she doesn’t apologise, it will affect us…. They will think NPP has no vision or mind… Mr Logic

Watch the video below: